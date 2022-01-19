Health Ministry Brings Daily Update Up to Date

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 12:23 pm |

The number of covid patients hospitalized in serious condition stood at 533 on Wednesday, according to the Health Ministry’s first full update in three days.

Technical problems had prevented the ministry from collating the data and informing the public. On Tuesday, the number given was 498, but figures were described as “partial.”

Currently, 104 people are on ventilators. Overall, 1,608 patients with COVID are hospitalized, with most in light or moderate condition.

More than 72,000 people tested positive for covid on Tuesday, another record-setting day, with over 393,000 current active infections, and more than 2 million infected since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

More than 146,000 school-age children are currently in home learning due to infection, and an additional 142,000 are in quarantine due to exposure.

Close to 8,900 medical staff are absent from work due to infection or exposure, including 1,209 doctors and 2,540 nurses, causing strain on the healthcare system.

Meanwhile, three more members of Knesset tested positive for COVID-19: Religious Zionism’s Bezalel Smotrich, Likud’s Gila Gamliel and Yisrael Beytenu’s Yulia Malinovsky, the Knesset spokesperson says.

Over the past two weeks, more than 20% of the entire Knesset has tested positive for the virus, although many have already recovered.