Gantz Resubmits Draft Law; Set to Pass Next Week

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 10:56 am |

Defense Minister Benny Gantz. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)

The Cabinet Secretariat is conducting a telephone call on Wednesday on reapproving the Draft Law, two days after the proposal fell in the Knesset.

Once approved, there is no need for a Cabinet meeting or passing the law in the Ministerial Committee for Legislation; rather, it will go straight to the Knesset for approval next week.

On Tuesday, Defense Minister Benny Gantz resubmitted the law to the Cabinet Secretariat with the aim of bringing it up next week.

Unlike a private bill that cannot be resubmitted for half a year after it fails to pass in a vote in the Knesset, a government bill can be submitted again without waiting.

Ahead of the vote in the Knesset plenum, pressure is expected to be placed on the MKs of the Ra’am party, one of whom abstained from voting on Monday, and also on MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi of Meretz, who opposed the bill in Monday’s vote, resulting in the bill failing to pass. The coalition believes that Zoabi will support the proposal this time around.

The vote on Monday ended in a 54:54 tie after MK Zoabi violated coalition discipline and voted against the law. MKs Mazen Ghanaim (Ra’am) and Amichai Chikli (Yamina) were absent from the vote.