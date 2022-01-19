CDC Urges U.S. Citizens to Avoid Travel to Israel Over COVID-19

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 6:03 am |

A traveler seen at a deserted Ben Gurion Airport. (Flash90)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday warned United States citizens of traveling to Israel due to a “very high level” of COVID-19 in Israel.

“If you must travel to Israel, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel,” the CDC stated.

“Because of the current situation in Israel, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID variants,” it added.

Yehudah, Shomron and Gaza were alongside Israel in the CDC’s updated travel advisory of the highest level of travel concerns, including Egypt, Germany, the United Kingdom and some 20 other countries worldwide.

In total, the CDC lists over 100 countries and territories at “Level 4: Very High,” and added another 20 nations to “Level 3: High,” which includes Mexico, Cuba, Jamaica and the United Arab Emirates.

Unvaccinated U.S. citizens are advised to avoid nonessential travel to those destinations.