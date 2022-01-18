Tens of Millions of Antigen Tests to Be Handed Out

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 9:15 am |

A COVID-19 rapid antigen home kit test. (Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90)

In the daily assessment of the pandemic, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman decided that tens of millions of antigen tests will be distributed free of charge to Israeli citizens.

This will enable the economy to carry on as usual while protecting public health, with an emphasis on vulnerable populations.

The distribution of test kits is expected to begin over the next week.

Groups to receive the tests include the education system, geriatric hospitals and nursing homes, the population on welfare support, the elderly people in clubs and day centers and workers at essential enterprises.

Bennett: “The government is looking for any way to help Israeli citizens cross the wave of omicrons. We have decided to provide free tests to Israeli citizens, students and the general population. In addition, yesterday we announced a 5-day shortening of isolation. In order to keep the economy as functional as possible and to succeed, together, the peak of the wave.”

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz: “We are committed to providing all the tools to maintain the health of every person in Israel, along with maintaining the economy, education and life alongside the coronavirus. We provide a continuous supply of vaccines for everyone, medication and dedicated care for all who need it. … I call on the public, make use of the tests. They’re simple, accessible and free of charge. This is the social responsibility of each of us.”