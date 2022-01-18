Shomirim Recovers Stolen Bobcat

BROOKLYN -

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 6:45 pm |

Shomrim volunteers with NYPD with the recovered Bobcat. (Photos by Flatbush Shomrim)

A Flatbush Shomrim volunteer driving through East New York spotted a Bobcat vehicle that was reported stolen last night and facilitated its return to its owner less than a day later.

Monday night, the owner of Diamond Leasing became aware that a new Bobcat vehicle which had just been delivered that day, valued at fifty thousand dollars, was missing from his lot. Flatbush Shomrim responded and investigated, and put out the word through various means for everyone to be on the lookout for the Bobcat.

Shomrim Unit 52, aka Mr. Fogel, was driving through east New York on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m. when he spotted a Bobcat without any plates which looked brand new. When he noticed a sticker of Reb Shayala Kerestirer, zy”a, on the window, he called the proprietor of Diamond Leasing and asked if the vehicle that was stolen had such a sticker. When he responded affirmatively, the police were contacted and Lieutenant Special Assignment Ira (Yitzy) Jablonsky of the NYPD helped expedite the arrival of officers at the scene.

The Bobcat had been immobilized with its steering wheel was chained to a pole. After the owner arrived with the keys and the registration, the police allowed Shomrim to cut the chain and released the vehicle to the owner.

“Shomrim is happy that b’ezras Hashem we were able to help the owner recover his stolen property,” a Shomrim coordinator told Hamodia.

The NYPD is investigating the incident.