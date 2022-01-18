Plea Deal on Hold as Sides Deliberate

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 5:16 pm

Israeli Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)

A day after the Israeli media erupted with reports of an imminent plea deal in the Netanyahu corruption trial, on Tuesday the prospects of such an outcome appeared to have diminished, if they were ever as strong as they were described as in the first place.

Reports on Channels 12 and 13 indicated hesitancy on both sides, as former prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his family and lawyers deliberated over the charge of “moral turpitude” that would force him out of politics for seven years, while Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit and state prosecutors were insisting that any deal, if such can be arrived at, must include it.

The Kan public broadcaster said that while negotiations did not move forward toward a resolution on Tuesday, Netanyahu is still interested in a plea bargain and willing to discuss a moral turpitude conviction.

“It’s a good deal that has to be accepted,” Netanyahu’s lawyer Boaz Ben Zur was quoted by Channel 13 as urging the family, while vowing to “battle over every detail” in a revised indictment.

But Mrs. Netanyahu was said to be extremely wary of any plea deal. “The prosecution is toying with us. They’ll show everyone that Bibi is prepared to admit to crimes, and then they’ll drop the deal. Mandelblit cannot be trusted,” she reportedly said.

Meanwhile, former state attorney Eran Shendar denounced a plea deal in any form for Netanyahu.

“From Netanyahu’s perspective, there’s a great interest. In terms of public benefit, it’s shameful,” Shendar said in an interview with the 103FM radio station.

Shendar contended that a plea deal of this kind would establish a bad precedent.

“In a marathon, the last mile is the hardest, so of course there is burnout, but there is a clear message here — every top politician will know that if he’s charged with a crime, the more he harms the law enforcement system or the media, the better it will turn out for him. That’s a terrible message.”

Shendar predicted, furthermore, that if a deal is struck, Netanyahu will probably wage a public relations campaign afterward to again portray himself as the victim of a witch hunt.

Netanyahu denies all allegations against him, and claims the charges were fabricated by a biased police force and state prosecution service, overseen by a weak attorney general, in league with political opponents and the leftist media.

Likud MK Miri Regev also expressed opposition to a plea deal, but for very different reasons.

A staunch Netanyahu ally, Regev told Ynet: “I believe in his innocence, like many in Israeli society, and I’m sure that, at the end of the day, if the trial continues, the person who will stand trial will not be Netanyahu, but the attorney general and the prosecutors.”

“On a personal level, I would like to see him keep going [with the trial],” Regev said, but adding that he must make the decision that would be best for him and his family.