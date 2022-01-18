Over 125,000 New COVID Cases in Last Two Days

YERUSHALAYIM -

Meuhedet Health care worker takes swab samples at a coronavirus testing center in Yerushalayim, Tuesday. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

After technical problems prevented an updating of the coronavirus cases for almost three days, the Health Ministry on Tuesday night disclosed the worst figures ever: 65,259 people tested positive on Monday, after 62,210 people tested positive on Sunday; over 125,000 in all.

Those figures broke a new daily record, which was set only last week with more than 47,000 daily infections.

The ministry has said that the sharp rise in infections and testing caused delays in the reporting process.

Earlier on Tuesday, the ministry said that 498 people with COVID were hospitalized in serious condition, with 100 of those on ventilators.