NJ Establishes Nonprofit Security Grant Program

NEW YORK -

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 5:01 pm |

Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation establishing the “New Jersey Nonprofit Security Grant Program” on Tuesday, following a successful three year pilot program.

“With hate crimes on the rise, we must do everything that we can to protect vulnerable communities from threats to safety,” Murphy said in a statement. “This legislation provides funding that will allow nonprofits that are at high risk of being targeted to take measures to protect themselves.”

The legislation codifies funding for nonprofit organizations and houses of worship that may be targeted, offering up to $50,000 for purchasing protective equipment. An additional $10,000 will be offered for hiring private security.

The legislature allows the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness to request $2 million annually for security grants as part of its budget request.

Rabbi Avi Schnall, the head of Agudah’s New Jersey office, told Hamodia the Agudah had been involved grant program when it was still in the pilot phase.

“We have to do our hishtadlus to make sure our houses of worship are secure,” he said.