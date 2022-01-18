New Draft Law to Be Presented Wednesday in Knesset

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 5:50 am |

MK David Amsalem speaks during a Knesset vote. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Following the fall of the Draft Law Monday night in the Knesset plenum, Likud MK David Amsalem will present on Wednesday a “Security Service Bill.” This bill will enforce the enlistment of all Israeli citizens in the IDF.

In an explanatory memorandum, MK Amsalem stipulates that according to the Security Service Law, every citizen and permanent resident, regardless of race, religion, nationality or origin, has a duty to serve in the security service.

“However, from time immemorial, this duty has not been collectively enforced on the Arab minority in Israel. The Arabs in Israel do not receive an exemption from security service, neither under section 36 of the law nor under another section… The law does not call for an Arab army veteran to report to the recruitment bureau.” Amsalem adds that “the Arab community in Israel is entitled to the same rights that every Israeli citizen receives, yet it does not bear an equal burden with regard to the obligation to enlist in the IDF.

“The purpose of this bill is to create equality in the burden, so that all citizens in the country who are entitled to the rights will bear the burden of enlistment in the IDF or national service (unless they have been exempted or deferred from service as permitted by law) and thus fulfill their civic duty.”