MTA Restores Service to Suspended Lines

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 5:12 pm |

The MTA announced on Wednesday it had restored service to several lines that had been suspended last week due to staffing shortages.

Due the omicron surge causing as many as 14% of conductors and operators out on sick leave, the MTA had suspended the B, W, and Z trains, and limited service on the J, Z, 6, 7, and rush hour southbound A trains.

Those lines were suspended because all stops on their routes are serviced by other lines, ensuring no station would be inaccessible.

“Fortunately, the number of people unavailable due to COVID in the last few days has diminished, therefore we are able to put all but one of the previously suspended subway lines back in action,” Acting MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said in a statement.

Despite the omicron surge causing ridership to slip, subway ridership has been steadily increasing to between 2.5 million and 3 million on the average weekday.