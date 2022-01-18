Israel Police Tracked Citizens Illegally With NSO Software

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 3:21 am |

The logo of Israeli cyber firm NSO Group is seen at one of its branches in the Arava Desert, southern Israel. (REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo/File Photo)

A Calcalist investigation published Tuesday claims that the police spied on Israeli citizens with neither a search warrant nor legal clearance to do so.

According to the report, police planted listening devices in Balfour Protestors’ phones, last year, using NSO surveillance software to eavesdrop on conversations.

The NSO company has been accused of providing spyware abroad, used by regimes to track down their opponents.

The instruction to carry out the surveillance using the sophisticated spyware, on Israeli citizens was given according to the investigation, by high-ranking police officers. They had no court authorization. The surveillance was carried out the secret police cyber brigade – “Signet.”

According to the investigation, the unit also conducted surveillance on the mobile phone of an incumbent mayor, to look for evidence of bribery. The evidence was later presented as “intelligence.”

Police also used the software to carry out “phishing,” and planted software on the mobile phone of a senior politician, to find evidence against him that he was involved in corruption.

Police purchased the software in 2013, but began using it operationally during the tenure of former commissioner Roni Alshich, who was among the proponents for use of the spyware.

NSO responded: “In general, we do not discuss existing or potential customers. We would like to clarify that the company does not operate the systems in customers’ possession and is not involved in their operation.”

Israel Police responded: “The allegations made in your application are not the truth. The Israel Police acts in accordance with the powers conferred on it by law and as required by court orders, within the procedures and rules established by the competent authorities. Police activity in this area is under continuous supervision and control, by the Attorney General and other non-organizational legal entities. … At the same time, we will continue to act resolutely with all the means at our disposal, in the physical and network space, to fight crime in general and organized crime in particular in order to protect the security and the property of the public.”