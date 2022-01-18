Investigations Demanded in Uproar Over Domestic Surveillance Charges

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 5:24 pm |

Israel’s Chief of Police Kobi Shabtai. (Michael Giladi/Flash90)

Amid a nationwide uproar over police use of NSO spyware Pegasus for surveillance of Israeli citizens, MKs demanded a parliamentary probe and State Comptroller Matanyahu Engelman said he will investigate the claims.

In a statement, the comptroller’s office said it has been engaged for several weeks in a review of police’s use of technology in its enforcement operations.

“As part of this review, the alleged use of software, including NSO software, to hack into citizens’ cellphones will be reviewed.”

A Calcalist investigation published Tuesday said that the police spied on Israeli citizens with neither a search warrant nor legal clearance to do so.

According to the report, police planted listening devices in Balfour Protestors’ phones, last year, using NSO surveillance software to eavesdrop on conversations.

The NSO company has been accused of providing spyware abroad, used by regimes to track down their opponents.

The Israel Police issued a denial of the allegations, saying that it “acts in accordance with the powers conferred on it by law and as required by court orders, within the procedures and rules established by the competent authorities. Police activity in this area is under continuous supervision and control, by the Attorney General and other nonorganizational legal entities.”

“There was no use of these tools against ‘Black Flag” protestors, council leaders [or other activists],” Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai said Tuesday afternoon. “Everything is done with the necessary legal authorization.”

However, it was noted that the police statement did not categorically deny use of Pegasus in regular criminal cases.

Politicians lined up to condemn any unauthorized surveillance. Cabinet Minister Karine Elharrar told Israeli Army Radio that such surveillance “was something that a democratic country cannot allow.”

Meretz’s MKs sent a letter to Public Security Minister Omer Barlev demanding that the police immediately stop using any form of spyware on Israeli citizens.

Bar Lev, whose office oversees the police, tweeted that he would verify that police received explicit authorization from a judge to use the spyware.

“There is no practice of wiretapping or hacking into devices by the Israel Police without the approval of a judge,” he was quoted as saying by The Jerusalem Post.

The Shas party called on the Knesset speaker to launch a parliamentary investigation. Merav Ben Ari, an Israeli lawmaker who heads the Knesset’s internal security committee, said the panel would hold a hearing into the report’s claims.

Opposition lawmaker Yuval Steinitz said that surveillance of citizens by law enforcement without judicial oversight is improper and that if the claims are correct, it should be investigated.

Amir Ohana, who was public security minister during the protests, said he had no knowledge of the reported surveillance.

The Black Flags protest movement, whose leaders were allegedly surveilled during weekly demonstrations in recent years calling on Netanyahu to resign, and called on the police to release the names of the people whose phones were hacked. Spokesman Roee Neuman said the protest leaders only learned of the digital surveillance following the publication of the report, the AP said.

The Attorney General’s Office, Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar and former justice minister Ayelet Shaked have not yet commented publicly on the allegations.

However, Haaretz reported that Attorney General Avichai Mandleblit was also demanding explanations from the police.