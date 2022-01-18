Fire Ongoing in the Bronx; 1 Dead, Multiple Injuries

NEW YORK -

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 12:22 pm |

One woman died and there will multiple injuries from a fire and house collapse in the Longwood neighborhood of the Bronx, CBS 2 reported.

The second-fire fire began around 11 a.m. in a three-story residential building on Fox Street after a gas explosion.

Neighbors said it felt like an earthquake and the FDNY reported the roof and much of the exterior of the home collapsed.

An 86-year-old woman died in the fire, a 77-year-old woman was critically injured, and a 68-year-old woman was moderately injured. Five police officers were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

More than 100 firefighters were on the scene battling the blaze and searching for more potential victims in the rubble; the fire was under control but not yet extinguished as of 1 p.m.

As a precaution, Con Edison shut down the gas in the area.