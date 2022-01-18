Erdogan: Herzog May Be Visiting Turkey Soon

YERUSHALAYIM -

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gestures after delivering a speech at the Albanian Parliament, in Tirana, Monday. (REUTERS/Florion Goga)

Recent contacts between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Israeli officials may soon lead to a state visit to Istanbul.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Erdogan said that his office is “having talks with President Herzog. He may be visiting Turkey soon,” according to the Anadolu news agency.

A spokesman for Herzog declined to comment on the matter.

Erdogan called Herzog last week to offer his condolences on the death of his mother, after he also sent a letter to the president. Erdogan “called to offer his personal sympathies,” said the president’s office. Erdogan told Herzog that his late mother, Aura Herzog, would be proud “of your service to the citizens of Israel.”

In November, the Turkish leader spoke with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett following the release of an Israeli couple arrested and held for more than a week in Istanbul. Apparently, Erdogan had interceded personally to effect the release.

It was the first call between Erdogan and an Israeli leader since 2013, as Ankara has indicated it is seeking a rapprochement with Yerushlayim.