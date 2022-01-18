De Blasio Won’t Run For Governor

NEW YORK -

Former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday morning that he would not run for governor of New York, ending months of speculation.

He had filed paperwork with the state Board of Elections in November 2021 to allow him to fundraise for a statewide race.

In a video posted to his social media, de Blasio touted his record as mayor, citing universal Pre-K and affordable housing before saying, ““No, I’m not going to be running for governor of New York State.”

He indicated that he may be looking elsewhere in the political world in his future, adding, “I am going to devote every fiber of my being to fight inequality in the state of New York.”

“Let’s keep this fight going, ’cause we proved change can happen in New York,” he said.

The announcement from the former mayor comes as a new poll released by Siena College revealed Governor Kathy Hochul has a comfortable lead of 46%, and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams lagged with 11%. Long Island Congressman Tom Suozzi, running as a moderate Democrat, netted only 6% of support.

De Blasio, whose announcement he would not run came after the respondents were surveyed, came in second behind Hochul at 12%.