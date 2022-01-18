Bennett: Half of Global Cyberdefense Investment Has Been in Israel

YERUSHALAYIM (Reuters) -

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 6:26 am |

Around half of global cyberdefense investment in past few years has been in Israel, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday.

Speaking by video to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Bennett said that as more work is done remotely, companies will be increasingly vulnerable to cyber-attacks.

“This means we need good cyber defense and Israel has massively invested in cyberdefense technologies,” Bennett said.

“I believe roughly half or almost half of the global investments in cybercompanies over the past few years has been in Israel. So Israel has become a powerhouse in cyberdefense. I see a bunch of opportunities and we intend to seize them.”