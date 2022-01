LONDON (Reuters) -

Malik Faisal Akram, the Colleyville attacker.

The suspected gunman who took four people hostage at a Dallas-area Jewish center and was himself killed was known to British intelligence and assessed to no longer be a threat at the time he traveled to the United States, the BBC reported Tuesday.

“Malik Faisal Akram, the Texas synagogue hostage-taker, was known to MI5 and was investigated in 2020. He was assessed to be no longer a risk at the time he flew to the U.S. at New Year,” Frank Gardner, BBC Security Correspondent, said in a tweet.