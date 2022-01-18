Arrest Made in Attempted Assault on Girl in Boro Park

BROOKLYN -

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 9:33 pm |

NYPD and Shmira members at the scene of the assault, January 11. (Shmira)

The NYPD has arrested a suspect in the attempted assault of a girl in Boro Park last week.

At 10:30 p.m. on January 11, a 17-year-old girl was walking on 60th Street between 18th and 19th Avenues, when a man walked up behind her, knocked to the ground, and attempted to assault her. The girl put up a fight and started screaming, which caught the attention of someone in the area who stopped to help. The perpetrator fled the scene.

A Shmira of Boro Park member tells Hamodia the organization searched, along with detectives from the NYPD’s Special Victims Unit, for surveillance footage in a 2.5 mile radius from the scene of the assault.

The suspect seen on surveillance footage.

On Tuesday morning, Shmira offered a $10,000 reward for the perpetrator’s arrest, sponsored by a community member.

At 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, SVU officers arrested Tomas Chumil in Prospect Heights. Chumil, 28, of Midwood, was charged with felony abuse.