Victims of Bronx Fire Receive State and City Funds

NEW YORK -

Monday, January 17, 2022 at 11:35 am |

Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced separate initiatives on behalf of families affected by the fire that devastated a 19-story apartment building in the Bronx that left 17 dead and more than 40 injured. Most of the building’s 118 units are now unable to be occupied.

On Sunday, Hochul announced $2 million in assistance to help tenants displaced by the January 9 fire. The funds, drawn from the state’s Emergency Needs for the Homeless Program, will provide case management services, personal property replacement, and relocation and rental assistance.

“All those affected are part of our New York State family, and we will help give them the support they need to recover,” Hochul said in a statement. “I want those impacted to know that we will not forget you, we will not abandon you, we are here for you.”

The fire, caused by a space heater, broke out on the second and third floors and the smoke rose to the uppermost floors in minutes, trapping and choking people in stairwells as they tried to escape.

The majority of those effected by the fire were recent immigrants from the African country of Gambia; at a communal funeral, the crowd mourned those who “will never achieve their American Dream.”

On Friday, Adams announced the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York, Bank of America, and the Met Council provided each household with a $2250 gift card for immediate expenses such as food and household items.

“The Jewish community stands united with Mayor Eric Adams and our fellow New Yorkers to do everything we can to help these families recover,” said David Greenfield, CEO of the Met Council.

Fundraising from the public raised more than $2 million in charity for those impacted by the fire.