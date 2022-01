NEW YORK -

Monday, January 17, 2022 at 2:55 pm |

A 15-year-old girl was killed in an accident in Flatbush on Monday morning.

The girl was from a Russian-Jewish family that lives on Coney Island. She was believed to be heading to Madison High School in Bedford around 8 a.m. when she was struck by a school bus whose driver who did not see her as he made a turn.

Misaskim was on the scene to ensure kavod hames and Misaskim members were with her family.