Polls Show Israeli Public Opposes Netanyahu Plea Deal

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, January 17, 2022 at 3:29 am |

Police investigator Nir Schwartz arrives for a court hearing at the Yerushalayim District Court on Monday, where Binyamin Netanyahu is on trial. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

According to polls published on Sunday, the majority of Israelis oppose the plea deal with former Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to end his corruption trial.

Netanyahu has pleaded not guilty to charges of bribery, breach of trust and fraud in three cases for which he was indicted in 2019. His trial, which began last year, is being conducted at the Yerushalayim District Court.

He has claimed the charges against him were part of a political witch hunt, with the purpose of removing him from power.

He had launched a personal attack against Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit and the prosecution after alleging the police was also part of the conspiracy against him.

According to a Kan poll, 49% of respondents believe that Netanyahu’s cases should reach a decision in court, whereas only 28%t believe it’s right to reach a plea agreement.

The reported deal would only see bribery charges against Netanyahu being removed; however, he would be required to agree to a conviction including “moral turpitude.”

This would eject him from public life for at least seven years, most likely ending his political career.

Other major media outlet polls showed 46% or 51% opposition to the deal respectively.

Kan’s poll has 42% of Likud supporters in favor of the plea bargain. Netanyahu is the current leader of the right-wing Likud party.

The majority of those questioned believe Netanyahu is guilty of at least some charges.

According the poll, 36% believe that Netanyahu is guilty of all charges against him, and 19% believe he is guilty of only some of the charges.