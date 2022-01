PARIS (Reuters) -

Monday, January 17, 2022 at 5:26 am |

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla. (REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo)

The chief executive of Pfizer told French channel BFM on Monday that the coronavirus will continue to circulate for many years to come, but that this current wave should be the last to have to lead to restrictions.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla also told BFM that the COVID vaccine was “safe and efficient” for children.