Netanyahu Thanks Supporters But Makes No Comment on Plea Deal

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, January 17, 2022 at 1:02 pm |

Former Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu, center, seen flanked by lawyers at a recent court appearance. (Maya Alleruzzo/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo)

Opposition Leader Binyamin Netanyahu made his first public comment on his plea deal since the news broke, thanking supporters for donations to a legal defense fund, but making no direct reference to the deal.

“Thank you to the multitudes of Israeli citizens for their tremendous support and wonderful love in recent days,” the former prime minister tweeted on Monday, along with a family snapshot.

The fundraising campaign, started by a Netanyahu supporter has reportedly raised over NIS 2.6 million so far. However, as an incumbent member of Knesset he probably will not be permitted to accept the money.

Although Netanyahu ranks as one of Israel’s richest politicians, with Forbes reporting in 2019 he was worth NIS 50 million ($13.8 million), months of legal expenses incurred during his corruption trial have no doubt eaten into his savings, and the money might indeed be appreciated by him.

Netanyahu said that he would be skipping planned appearances at the Knesset on Monday. Citing “scheduling constraints,” he will miss speaking at a special Knesset plenum to mark Tu Bishvat, and the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the parliament.

The faction meeting of his Likud party was also canceled, for the third week in a row, Channel 12 reported.

Meanwhile, efforts to conclude the deal before Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit’s term expires at the end of the month, pressed ahead.

Netanyahu and his family met Sunday with his lawyers for four hours to decide whether to accept the state’s offer. Despite misgivings within his family, Netanyahu had asked his lawyers to move forward with the deal, The Times of Israel said.

The lawyers reportedly were in favor of the agreement and sought to convince the former premier to sign it, calling it “an excellent deal.”

However, as of Sunday night, there were indications that time might run out before an agreement is signed.

According Channel 13, unnamed sources close to Mandelblit said that even if Netanyahu agrees to the conditions laid down by the prosecutors, there might not be sufficient time to work out the details before the attorney general steps down. An acting attorney general may not have authority to act on it, and it is not known who his permanent successor will be, or what he or she will agree to.

As described in the media, the plea deal calls for charges of bribery and a prison sentence to be dropped, while Netanyahu would admit guilt to lesser charges of fraud and breach of trust and would be disqualified from running for office for seven years.