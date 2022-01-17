Netanyahu Plea Not a Done Deal

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, January 17, 2022 at 2:58 pm |

Attorney of Former Prime Minister Benajmin Netanyahu, Boaz Ben Zur arrives for a court hearing at the District Court in Jerusalem on January 17, 2022. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

After a flurry of media reports saying that former prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu had given his lawyers the go-ahead to finalize a plea deal that would bar him from politics for seven years, Netanyahu seemed to issue a denial on Monday night.

Netanyahu issued a statement saying that he “has not announced he agrees to moral turpitude,” forcing him to quit politics.

The Times of Israel, though, quoted “pundits” who noted the use of the word “announced,” indicating that he may have agreed but is not ready to go public with it.

In response to speculation earlier on Monday, a spokesman for Netanyahu told reporters that he told MKs: “Guys, there’s nothing to update you on. If there’s something to update, I’ll update.”

Top prosecution officials were meeting on Monday night to discuss the matter. Liat Ben-Ari, the lead prosecutor in the Netanyahu case, has cooled in her attitude toward a potential deal, according to Channel 13.