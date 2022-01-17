COVID Pill 90% Effective in Maccabi Trial

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, January 17, 2022 at 5:00 pm |

This image provided by Pfizer shows the company’s COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. (Pfizer via AP, File)

A therapeutic treatment for patients with coronavirus has performed successfully in a clinical trial conducted in Israel.

Maccabi Health Services announced on Monday that over 90% of coronavirus patients who were treated with Pfizer antiviral Paxlovid showed significant improvement within three days.

“We recommend to anyone who has fallen sick with COVID and is found suitable for the treatment with this drug to take it and get protected against a serious illness that can lead to hospitalization and even death,” the head of the health division at MHS, Dr. Miri Mizrahi Reuveni was quoted as saying by The Jerusalem Post.

“The results of the survey indicate the quality of the treatment, its effectiveness and importance during the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, and especially in the midst of the current wave,” she added.

Paxlovid comes in pill form, and is meant to be taken twice a day for five days, starting as soon as possible and no later than five days after the patient displays the first symptoms. It is recommended for individuals in mild to moderate condition who are considered at high risk for serious complications.

Some side effects were reported. Among participants in the study, 6% decided to interrupt it due to side effects. Among the 62% who suffered from side effects, a third experienced a bitter metallic taste, 18% had diarrhea, 11% reported a loss in taste or smell, 7% had muscle aches and 4% complained of headache.

No fatalities have yet been associated with the new medication.

Maccabi is the second largest healthcare provider in Israel with about 2.5 million members. So far 850 of them have been given the drug.