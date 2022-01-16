Shomrim Divisions Across NYC Unite For Siyum in Crown Heights

(CrownHeights.info) -

Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 2:52 pm |

The unity of Shomrim goes beyond catching criminals.

Shomrim volunteers from across New York City got together in Crown Heights Motzei Shabbos for a Siyum on mesechta Megillah and a Melava Malka.

The event took place in Bais Rivkah Crown Street, and was open to all Shomrim volunteers.

Members from Crown Heights, Flatbush, Boro Park, Rockway Nassau, and others came together to join Sruly Pesach of Boro Park Shomrim as he made a siyum on the Mesechta.

The event was MC’d by Crown Heights’s own Shloimy Klein, and was sponsored by Mendy Greenblatt of Flatbush Shomrim in honor of a refuah sheleima for his mother.

Words of Divrei Chizuk were also given by Rabbi Mendy Hershkop of Crown Heights Shomrim.

A special feature at the event were custom cookies sponsored by The Ice Cream House.