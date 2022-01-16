Report: Mandelblit to Offer Netanyahu Plea Deal

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 2:27 am |

Israelis attend a protest against a plea deal with former Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu near the home of Attorney General Mandelblit, in Petach Tikva on Motzoei Shabbos. (Chen Leopold/Flash90)

Significant progress was made in talks between Binyamin Netanyahu and Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit on a potential plea deal in the former prime minister’s criminal trial, media outlets reported over the weekend.

Netanyahu, who is is on trial in three separate graft cases, is expected to sign in the next few days.

Although an official decision has not yet been made, based on the interviews given by Netanyahu’s associates, the affair is likely to be put to an end before Mandelblit retires on Feb. 1.

Both parties have agreed to drop the fraud and breach of trust of Case 2000 and the bribery charges from Case 4000. Netanyahu will plead guilty to two remaining offenses – fraud and breach of trust in Case 4000 and Case 1000. As per the agreement, the former premier will be sentenced to up to 3 months of community service, with no prison time.

Mandelblit also consulted with former Supreme Court president Aharon Barak, who encouraged him to pursue the plea deal, but only if Netanyahu agrees that his actions will be designated as moral turpitude, barring him from public service for seven years. As such, he will only remain an MK until his sentence.

Last week, coalition members expressed worry that the government might not be able to stay together if such a deal is signed.

The coalition fears that if Netanyahu moves to the Right, the government would have no interest in keeping up the current partnership with Meretz, Labor and Ra’am, and will attempt to form a coalition based on right-wing parties.

“Netanyahu is the glue holding this government together,” one coalition official said Thursday. “The New Hope people who said ‘Anyone but Bibi’ will have a hard time explaining why, if Netanyahu leaves the game, they continue to sit with the Left. The pressure on the Yamina members is very heavy, too.

“It’s not an exaggeration to say that if Netanyahu leaves, the government could fall apart shortly thereafter. The moment Netanyahu leaves, it’s a new game. Everything will be open. Each political player will have a lot of possibilities,” the official said.

If Netanyahu leaves, the Likud has a clear path ahead of it. According to the party constitution, the Likud will have 21 days to elect a temporary leader. But the party will likely do so in much less time, possibly as few as 10 days. Once a temporary party leader has been chosen, the party has 90 days to hold a primary election. During those 90 days, the temporary leader could negotiate an alternative government.

Likud MK Yisrael Katz said over the weekend, “If a plea deal is signed, it will be a sad moment for me personally. After Netanyahu, I will run for the Likud presidency. I assume I will be elected for Likud leadership and try to replace the current government.”

Another Likud MK, Miri Regev, argued against the plea deal, claiming the courts failed to “uphold justice and fairness.”

“This trial should continue because it is not Netanyahu who is on trial, but the attorney general and his associates. I believe in Netanyahu’s innocence. I would want this case to continue … but I will respect any decision Netanyahu makes. It is a personal and private matter,” she said.

Some Likud MKs argued that even if it does take some time to elect a new leader, the current government would not be able to make it to the rotation in any case.

Meanwhile, 2,000 people gathered outside Mandelblit’s home in Petach Tikva on Motzoei Shabbos, protesting against the potential plea deal.