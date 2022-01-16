Netanyahu Supporter Opens Crowdfunding Campaign to Cover Legal Defense

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 10:28 am |

Former Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

A crowdfunding campaign was opened on Sunday to raise funds to cover the legal defense of former Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, should he decide not to sign a plea deal and his trial continues.

Within an hour, the campaign – launched by right-wing media journalist and Yinon Magal – raised NIS 500,000 ($161,000). Some donors gave relatively small sums of tens or hundreds of shekels, but others made more substantial contributions.

In a social media post, Magal said that he had not discussed the crowdfunding campaign with Netanyahu or asked his opinion of the idea. “I just assumed that even a well-off person will find expenses that could total tens of millions a burden, and a consideration when it comes to his trial. As someone who thinks [Netanyahu] is fighting for me as well, it’s the least I could do.”