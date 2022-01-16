Former Rivlin Employees Accuse Him of Mistreatment

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 2:55 pm |

A sculpture depicting former Israeli president Reuven Rivlin on display in the garden of the official president’s residence in Yerushalayim. (Olivier Fitoussi/FLASH90)

Israel’s popular former president Reuven Rivlin has been accused of being a bullying, tyrannical boss by several who worked for him, according to a Channel 12 news report.

Rivlin offered an apology for any offense he may have caused to his staff, but also criticized the fact that the complaints were anonymous and unofficial.

“I believe that there is no active person who does not cause harm by his conduct toward others — whether due to high demands or enormous stress due to the nature of the work,” he said.

“If, during my many years there… I exposed my anger or sorrow to them, then I apologize to them and I am sure that at least some of them are no less sorry for the way things were presented in your [Channel 12] piece.”

Interviews conducted with more than ten former employees of Rivlin clashed with the image of the avuncular leader seen in public.

“We received such blatant, repulsive, disgusting treatment,” one worker said. “We were just waiting for the seven years to be up. It’s sad that I have to say these things, this is a man who served in the loftiest position in the country. It’s sad. I’m ashamed of it.”

Another employee, described as a “veteran” at the residence, told the network that Rivlin would call telephone switchboard operators “stupid” if they didn’t transfer calls fast enough. “This was standard as far as we were concerned,” he said.

Apparently sensivitive to noise, one worker claimed Rivlin would lash out if radios carried by security personnel were turned up too high, telling them it was not “a taxi stand.”

“There was literally screaming going on there,” the source said. “Poor security guards.”

The source also said that if workers talking in the parking lot were making too much noise, Rivlin would open his window and shout, “What is this, a marketplace? Go back to your offices.”

There were also those who stood up for Rivlin. Jason Pearlman, who served for years as Rivlin’s foreign media adviser, tweeted that he “never experienced or heard of behavior” as it was reported.

“The conduct was professional and enjoyable and focused on serving the good of the people and the entire country,” Pearlman wrote.

A spokesperson for President Isaac Herzog, who also served under Rivlin, rejected the claims outright.

Rivlin retired at the end of his term last July 7 and was succeeded by Herzog.