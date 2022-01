BROOKLYN -

Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 6:19 pm

The FDNY responded to a fire which broke out in Professional Colorist in Wigs on 13th Avenue which spread quickly to the nearby Grand Sterling, extinguishing the flames before they spread to the next door Oh Nuts! store where many were purchasing fruits for the upcoming Tu B’Shvat. With chasdei Hashem, no one was injured by the fire which caused damage to the buildings and snarled traffic in the area for several hours.