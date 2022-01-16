Covid Isolation to Come Down from 7 to 5 Days

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 3:28 pm |

Some wear face masks, some don’t, in Yerushalayim. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

Quarantine for Israelis who have been confirmed to have COVID-19 or have come in close contact with a known carrier will be shortened from seven days to five days, according to Channel 12 news on Sunday evening.

The report says Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz has ordered staff to make the change, putting Israel in line with several other countries, including the U.K.

The change is expected to go into effect as soon as midnight Sunday.

In a separate discussion, the educational system may cut isolation periods for coronavirus from 10 to 5 days, as some 200,000 students and teachers were reportedly out due to infection or exposure.

Meanwhile, Israel Railways notified the public to expect widespread disruptions in service on Monday due to the number of train drivers and inspectors sidelined by coronavirus.

On Monday, the train running between Beit Shean and Haifa Hof HaCarmel will not be in operation. Similarly, the Dimona-Beersheva North and University route will be out, as well as a number of trains between Carmiel and Achihud except for rush hours.

Israel Railways said that it would provide free transportation for commuters whose trains have been cancelled.