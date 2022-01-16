Citizenship Law Advances with Bipartisan Support

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 2:55 pm |

Religious Zionism MK Simcha Rothman. (Shmuel Shneider)

In a rare instance of cooperation, coalition and opposition MKs backed the latest version of the “Citizenship Law,” this time sponsored by a Religious Zionism MK, according to media reports on Sunday.

The bill would reinstate a law barring Palestinians who marry Israelis from receiving permits to live with their spouses in Israel.

A similar draft sponsored by the coalition last week failed to pass when opposition MKs refused to support it on political grounds (not wanting to help the coalition in anything), even though they favored it in principle.

On Sunday, it was approved by the Ministerial Committee for Legislation, which allows it to be fast-tracked through the legislative process, though it still must be voted on in the Knesset plenum.

Seven ministers voted in favor of the bill. Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg, Energy Minister Karine Elharrar and Social Equality Minister Meirav Cohen vote against it; Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai abstained.

The new bill’s author, MK Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionism), explained his improvements: “It’s the same law that the government wanted to pass with two additions. The government would have to regularly report to the Knesset how many new approvals there are for family reunifications and humanitarian exceptions. There would also be a quota set based on what was approved over the last two years so the government would not be able to be extorted by Ra’am.”

The progress of the revised version caused additional tension in the coalition, as Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) scorned Meretz for opposing it.

“In this highly exceptional coalition, despite the fact that the [original] Law was already authorized in the ministerial committee, there are parties who make decisions as if they were not part of the process and oppose anything they feel like opposing.”

Meretz party head and Energy Minister Tamar Zandberg fired back at Shaked. “It is quite true that this is an exceptional coalition,” she said, “and this particular issue is one that is highly divisive, which is why we have to compromise on it. In the previous vote, we voted in favor despite our deep-seated opposition to the Law, and nevertheless, the Law failed to pass – which was nothing to do with us. In the current debate it is unfortunate that the Interior Minister has had to appeal to the opposition for assistance.”