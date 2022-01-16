Chaveirim of Williamsburg Inaugurates New Dedicated Vehicle

BROOKLYN -

Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 2:43 pm |

(Chaveirim of Williamsburg)

The Williamsburg division of Chaveirim has inaugurated the first vehicle dedicated specifically for volunteers to assist those who reach out to them for help.

For years, the devoted Chaveirim volunteers used their personal vehicles to respond to calls for assistance, ranging from flat tires, lockouts and a whole variety of other situations where they were able to assist those in need. Although these volunteers carried basic equipment in their private cars, the organization realized that the time had come to purchase a vehicle dedicated for emergencies which would be outfitted with special equipment needed for these situations.

On Sunday, January 16, 2022, Chaveirim volunteers, community leaders and politicians serving the Williamsburg area gathered as this new vehicle was unveiled and put into service to respond to calls for Chaveirim’s aid.

Cutting the ribbon for the new vehicle.(Photos by Chaveirim of Williamsburg)

Reb Aron Yitchok Kohn, founder of Chaveirim of Williamsburg, addressing the crowd.

Lincoln P. RestlerNew York City Council member for the 33rd district which covers Williamsburg, addressing the inauguration.