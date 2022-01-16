Cabinet Approves Multi-Year Plan to Develop Beit Shemesh

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 1:17 pm |

An aerial view of the main entrance to Beit Shemesh. (Revach Hafakot)

The city of Beit Shemesh can now look forward to a 500 million-shekel multi-year development program aimed at improving transportation, infrastructure and social services.

The cabinet voted to authorize the funds at the weekly meeting on Sunday for the fastest-growing city in the country, which according to official data grew by approximately 63% (around 50,000 residents) in the past decade.

Following are the main points of the plan:

Adding public transportation lines in response to the city’s growing population – NIS 300 million

Building public institutions and expanding infrastructures – NIS 82 million

Strengthening the municipality in order to develop services for residents – approximately NIS 50 million

Vocational training and strengthening the employment authority in the city – NIS 34 million

Strengthening welfare services in the city – NIS 31 million

Increasing personal security and promoting healthy lifestyles for residents – NIS 10 million

Culture and leisure activities for residents – NIS 10 million

The plan was presented by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Justice Minister Gideon Saar, and was formulated in cooperation with the ministers of Interior; Construction and Housing; Transportation; Economy and Industry; Education; Welfare and Social Affairs; Health; Development of the Periphery, the Negev and the Galil; Culture and Sports; Public Security; Environmental Protection; Religious Services; Aliyah and Integration; Tourism and Innovation, Science and Technology.