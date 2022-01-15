Report: Israel Signs Deal to Transfer Natural Gas to Lebanon

YERUSHALAYIM -

Saturday, January 15, 2022

The Leviathan gas field gas processing rig off the coast of Caesarea. (Marc Israel Sellem/POOL)

In a first, Israel has signed an agreement to supply natural gas to Lebanon, Channel 12 news reported Motzoei Shabbos.

The network says the deal was brokered by U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein and secretly signed this weekend. It will see Israel transfer gas from the Leviathan field to Jordan, from where it will be sent on to Lebanon by way of Syria.

The agreement was approved by the United States and was also coordinated with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the report.

The report said that the deal was partly designed to provide Lebanon an alternative to Iran as it seeks to recover from a deep economic crisis.