Winter Storm on Its Way

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 2:05 pm |

Storm clouds above the Mediterranean coast near Netanya. (Flash90)

A winter storm front was on its way Thursday evening, and Israeli authorities issued warnings to expect extreme weather conditions over the next few days.

With heavy rains and flooding likely, particularly in coastal areas, police are putting rescue units on high alert and providing updates on changing and hazardous road conditions.

The authorities recommend that between now and Monday people should refrain from unnecessary travel and avoid hikes in areas that are prone to flooding.

They also warn against entering underground locations during heavy rain and swimming in the sea.

The ski slopes at Mount Hermon will be closed through the weekend due to the expected stormy weather.