Nearly 50,000 New COVID Cases

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 4:13 am |

Magen David worker takes COVID-19 rapid antigen tests from Israelis, at a testing center in Yerushalayim, on Wednesday. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

The Health Ministry reported Thursday morning that 48,095 new coronavirus cases had been diagnosed the previous day.

With 401,747 tests conducted on Wednesday, the infection rate stands at 11.97%.

The Health Ministry also noted that 3.42% of all those recovered from COVID-19 have experienced re-infection – a sharp rise from last week’s 1.81% and the 2.16% reported on Monday.

Hospitals were treating 879 patients, of which 283 are listed in serious condition, with 65 connected to ventilators.

Since the start of the pandemic, 8,290 Israelis have succumbed to coronavirus-related complications.