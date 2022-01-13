CBS: 42% of Immigrants to Israel in 2021 Are Non-Jews

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 5:32 am |

A young new immigrant arrives at Ben Gurion Airport. (Moshe Shai/FLASH90/File)

Almost half of immigrants to Israel in 2021 are not Jewish, a report by the Central Bureau of Statistics published this week said.

According to the data, of the 25,000 who made aliyah under the Law Of Return, less than 20,000 are actually Jewish. Another 9,000 non-Jews stayed in Israel in 2021 under the Entry into Israel Law. Together, that makes up 42% of last year’s immigrants.

The CBS publishes a report at the beginning of every civil year, detailing changes to Israel’s demography in the previous year.

In 2021, the Israeli population grew by 112,000 people. Of that, 87% was due to natural population growth.

As for the Jewish population, immigration made up 13% of its growth. In contrast, the non-Jewish and non-Arab population, known as “others” (excluding foreigners living and/or working in Israel), saw an 80% increase.

“While the Israeli government approves hasty decisions in favor of increasing the non-Jewish population, the results of the perforated policy are already clearly visible in the CBS data,” the Israeli Immigration Policy Center said. “Four out of five Israelis who move abroad are Jewish, whereas two out of five immigrants to Israel are non-Jewish.

“We will continue to work to ensure the future of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state,” it said.