Bennett Discusses Iranian Nuclear Talks With Putin

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 9:24 am |

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Russian President Vladimir Putin, during Bennett’s visit to Russia in Oct. 2021. (GPO)

In a phone call Thursday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told Russian President Vladimir Putin that countries negotiating with Iran in Vienna must stand firmly against progress in Tehran’s nuclear program.

According to a readout from the Prime Minister’s Office, the two leaders discussed regional security and agreed on continued cooperation in the region.

Bennett stressed the importance of a strong stance against the progress of the Iranian nuclear program, as talks between world powers and Iran continue in Vienna.

Putin also invited Bennett and his wife to visit Russia.