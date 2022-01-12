Israel Logs 43,815 New COVID Cases on Tuesday

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 3:01 am |

Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear as they work in the coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Yerushalayim on Tuesday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Israel broke a new record with 43,815 new coronavirus cases diagnosed Tuesday, the Health Ministry reported Wednesday morning.

As of Wednesday morning, Israel had 222,877 active coronavirus cases, and 781 patients hospitalized.

Of those hospitalized, 254 are listed in serious condition, and 84 of those are in critical condition. There are 63 intubated coronavirus patients and 12 on ECMO machines.

Since the start of the pandemic, 8,274 people have died of coronavirus, including 12 in the past seven days.

Of the COVID test results received Tuesday, 12.09% were positive, the highest percentage since Sept. 2021.