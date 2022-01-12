Elderly Palestinian Dies After Being Detained by IDF

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 8:34 am |

Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli security forces near Ramallah, on Tuesday. (Flash90)

An 80-year-old resident of the Ramallah area died on Wednesday after he was detained by IDF troops for a number of hours.

His death was caused by a heart attack brought on by the arrest, the Palestinians say.

At least four others were detained in the same incident.

The Military Police Criminal Investigation Division is reviewing the incident, at the end of which the findings will be transferred to the Military General Advocate Corps.

Lt. Col. Amnon Shefler said, “The lives of every Israeli and Palestinian are important. The IDF will investigate this event in a thorough and professional manner, acting in line with our values and protocols.”