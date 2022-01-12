Chief Rabbi Lau Appoints Himself as Head of Conversion

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 4:24 am |

Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi David Lau. (Flash90)

One week after the Minister of Religious Affairs Matan Kahana announced that he is appointing a member of the Tzohar group to the position of interim conversion officer, Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi David Lau, on Wednesday pulled out a move that would make Kahana’s appointment irrelevant, and the appointment is redundant.

On Wednesday morning, the head of Rav Lau’s office sent a letter to the Civil Service Commissioner announcing that according to the law given to him, Rav Lau assumes all responsibility for the conversion system, and will in fact serve as head of the conversion system, so that Rabbi Benayah Brunner will not be appointed, even temporarily. All authority to act on matters of conversion will be tended to by Chief Rabbi Lau.

The letter of Rav Lau’s office.

The letter mentions the government’s decisions according to which the giyur in the State of Israel is according to halachah and the conversion system stated in this decision will be instructed by the Chief Rabbi of Israel.

The letter also mentions that over the years, the Chief Rabbis have been those who appointed the head of the conversion system, who is responsible for implementing the halachic guidelines of the president of the tribunal in the conversion system – and not the minister, as Kahana had attempted to do.