BROOKLYN -

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 5:40 pm |

Investigators speaking to community activists following the assault on 60th Street in Boro Park. (Shmira)

A 17 year old girl walking on 60th Street between 18th and 19th Avenues at 10:30 p.m. was approached from behind and knocked to the ground, and the perpetrator then attempted to assault her. The youth put up a fight and started screaming, which caught the attention of someone in the area who stopped to help. The perpetrator then fled. The special victims unit is investigating the incident.