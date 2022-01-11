Two Officers Injured in Rock-Throwing Near Beersheva

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 4:24 pm |

Two police officers were injured on Tuesday night while trying to restore order at a Bedouin demonstration against Jewish tree-planting in the northern Negev.

Rock throwing began after a ceremony held by the Jewish National Fund in the JNF-controlled Yatir forest attended by MKs earlier in the day, according to media reports.

Protesters hurled stones at a car and a bus on Route 25 and blocked a nearby passenger train by piling rocks on the tracks. The obstruction was later removed so the train could continue.

Police earlier closed the highway from Segev Shalom to Nevatim, just outside Beersheva, due to the disturbances.

Things were brought under control, police said, adding that peaceful protest will be allowed, but unlawful activity will not be tolerated.