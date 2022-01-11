Soldier Injured in Terror Attack Near Halamish

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 12:19 pm |

An Israeli soldier was moderately injured in a car-ramming which the IDF said was a terror attack, in Yehuda and Shomron, according to initial media reports on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Road 465 outside of Halamish, also known as Neveh Tzuf.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics arrived at the scene and gave emergency treatment to the 19-year-old soldier for injury to his legs.

The army said the driver “arrived at the scene in a vehicle and accelerated toward IDF soldiers who were protecting the road. The terrorist hit one of the soldiers who was injured in his leg and evacuated by military helicopter for medical treatment at a hospital.”

The soldier was taken to the trauma unit at Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital in Yerushalayim where he was described as stable and fully conscious.

The attacker and a passenger in his car were reportedly caught and arrested.

The attacker was identified as 29-year-old Muhammad Nazmi Yassin from Bil’in village, near Ramallah, N12 reported.