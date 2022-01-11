Quarantine Time Cut from 10 Days to 7

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 1:52 pm |

A health care worker wearing protective gear takes swab samples at a testing center in Yerushalayim. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Israelis who test positive for Covid will see their quarantine period shortened from 10 to 7 days, according to a Health Ministry decision on Tuesday.

Health Ministry director-general Prof. Nachman Ash said that the latest policy change will take effect at midnight between Wednesday and Thursday.

Ash noted the stipulation that the last three of those seven days must be asymptomatic to qualify for the shorter isolation. If symptoms persist through the week, the full 10-day quarantine remains in effect.

Tests conducted by the Ministry in recent weeks on omicron patients show that just 6% showed signs of the live virus seven days after they were infected.

“We won’t mandate people stay in quarantine longer than necessary, in order to protect their health as well as the economy, education, culture and to continue normal life as much as possible alongside Covid,” said Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz.