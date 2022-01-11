As Covid Mounts, Bennett Says Keeping Economy Open Remains Priority

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 12:49 pm |

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaking at a press conference on the coronavirus crisis, Tuesday evening. (Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told the nation in a special message on Tuesday evening that he is doing his best to keep the economy going despite the ominous spread of the coronavirus.

“Omicron is a variant that infects more than all the other variants put together…but the market will stay open as much as possible and the economy will still be working,” he said at a live press conference ahead of a meeting of the COVID cabinet later on Tuesday.

“I don’t want to see people losing their jobs, closing their businesses,” he said. He called on people to work from home as much as possible, and also notes that the state will compensate for quarantine days, including for the self-employed, as part of a new initiative agreed to by the Finance Ministry.

“Lockdowns don’t work,” he says, citing the experience of other countries where lockdowns did not mitigate the spread of the highly contagious variant.

Alongside that goal, the prime minister says, are the goals of protecting the elderly and most at-risk populations as well as children. Bennett says the rules for schools will be the same as for adults, and therefore many children will enter quarantine because many are not vaccinated.

The prime minister spoke empathetically about the hours-long lines at testing stations around the country. “The lines are long, I understand, I hate standing in line myself, I know how frustrating it is,” and advised that people under 60 should refrain from PCR tests.

Bennett also struck back at opposition leader Binyamin Netanyahu, accusing him of acting “unpatriotically” by issuing a video mocking the government’s difficulties in coping with omicron.

“It’s going to be unpleasant here [in the next few weeks],” Bennett said. “We’re in a situation that happens once in an era… the opposition is trying to create chaos and hysteria. It’s unjustified. We’re managing this better than almost anywhere in the world.”