MK Kara Under Criminal Investigation for Double Vote

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, January 10, 2022 at 7:07 am |

MK Abir Kara seen at the Knesset. (Olivier Fitousi/Flash90)

Deputy Minister for Regulatory Matters in the Prime Minister’s Office MK Abir Kara (Yamina) is under a criminal investigation for voting twice in a Knesset vote half a year ago, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit confirmed to Channel 12 on Monday.

The incident occurred in July, during a vote on the National Insurance Institution law. Kara voted both for himself and for fellow Yamina MK Idit Silman. At the time, he claimed it was a mistake and the vote was repeated.

The criminal investigation began on Dec. 13, after MK David Amsalem (Likud) filed a complaint.