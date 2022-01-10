Lapid, Two Generals Test Positive for Covid

YERUSHALAYIM -

Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid. (Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90)

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has contracted the coronavirus, making him the highest-ranking official in the government to have tested positive for the illness, though Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Defense Minister Benny Gantz were both in isolation due to exposure to carriers.

A spokesperson for Lapid said the he is feeling well and isolating at home. He cancelled a Yesh Atid faction meeting scheduled for Monday afternoon.

According to Ynet, Lapid is thought to have gotten infected by one of his security guards.

More infections may be anticipated in the senior echelons in the coming days, as Lapid was in close proximity with Bennett and other coalition figures over Monday before he was diagnosed.

Also on Monday, two IDF generals reportedly came down with covid, the latest to fall victim to the pandemic which has been spreading in the army.

The two were the head of the IDF’s Manpower Directorate, Maj. Gen. Yaniv Assur and the military liaison to the Palestinians Maj. Gen. Ghassan Alian.

More than 5,000 IDF service members were diagnosed with the disease as of Monday, more than five times the number from a week ago.

All of the soldiers, officers and civilian employees of the IDF who tested positive have light symptoms, the military said.