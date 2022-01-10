Comptroller Announces Probe Into Government’s COVID Response

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, January 10, 2022 at 10:42 am |

State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman said Monday that he will probe the government’s management of the current COVID-19 crisis and its decision-making during the current and previous waves of infections.

During a tour of Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya, Englman said that he intends to check whether lessons have been learned from mistakes he found in the management of earlier COVID-19 outbreaks, under the previous government.

He said that his office will inspect the decision-making process, the testing apparatus, the vaccination drive and purchases, and other issues.